Corpo e pensiero ibrido, ma attraente come vuole l’anglicismo di riferimento, con una creatività e percorsi originali di arte moderna da vedere da sabato 5 settembre a Vienna, presso la galleria Raum Mit Licht, nella mostra di identità sconosciute ” Twinks”, curata da Heidrun Rosenberg, con Iris Andraschek, Sarah Bogner, Max Landegren, Alban Muja, Roman Pfeffer & Markus Hofer, Andrea van der Straeten, Rini Tandon e Josef Zekoff. A segnalarcelo l’amico concittadino architetto Angelo Stagno, che ci ha inviato un testo rigorosamente in tedesco che abbiamo tradotto ”letteralmente’ con un traduttore on line. Il senso dell’evento è intuibile e se siete in zona visitate la mostra (otto le opere esposte provenienti da vari paesi europei) e lasciate pure i vostri commenti, anche in italiano. Auf Wiedersehen, arrivederci.

LA MOSTRA

Il lavoro TWINKS degli anni ’90 è in una forma rinnovata

come parte di Curated by… da vedere nella galleria RAUM MIT LICHT.

Sabato, 5.9. Andrea van der Straeten sarà in galleria dalle 13:30 alle 16:00.

Siete cordialmente invitati all’inaugurazione della mostra curata da

IBRIDO

Identità sconosciute

a cura di Heidrun Rosenberg

con Iris Andraschek, Sarah Bogner, Max Landegren, Alban Muja, Roman Pfeffer & Markus Hofer, Andrea van der Straeten, Rini Tandon e Josef Zekoff

Apertura: sabato 5 settembre, 11.00 – 19.00

Domenica 6 settembre, dalle 12 alle 17

Esposizione: 08.09. – 26.09. 2020

Kaiserstrasse 32, 1070 Vienna

HYBRID Unknown Identities nella galleria Raum mit Licht presenta otto posizioni artistiche provenienti da Austria, Svezia e Kosovo.

In libera corrispondenza con i tre campi tematici di natura ibrida (Iris Andraschek, Andrea van der Straeten), corpo ibrido (Sarah Bogner, Max Landegren, Roman Pfeffer, Josef Zekoff) e mente ibrida (Alban Muja, Rini Tandon), utilizzando vari media gli artisti affrontano il problema dell’ambiguità insolubile, spaziando dalle questioni evolutive ai discorsi sulle proiezioni dell’identità nelle società in trasformazione.

Concetto curatoriale

Il curatore Heidrun Rosenberg (* 1963) ha studiato danza, storia dell’arte, archeologia classica e storia a Monaco, Berlino e Düsseldorf. Era una borsa di studio della Fondazione Gerda Henkel. Oltre a insegnare alle Università di Friburgo e Vienna, ha lavorato a concetti di mostre in varie istituzioni. Tra queste la realizzazione della mostra Art as crossing border: John Cage und die Moderne (Neue Pinakothek, Munich 1991), nonché la curatela della mostra dell’anniversario: Vienna 1365 – viene creata un’università, con interventi di artisti contemporanei (State Hall of Biblioteca nazionale austriaca, Vienna 2015). Recentemente si è dedicata sempre più alla scena artistica moderna e contemporanea in Austria e ha, tra gli altri, pubblicato il libro Rudolf Schönwald: Kunst im Kalten Krieg (2019).

Avviso MISURE ANTI COVID19

– Non dimenticare MNS

– mantieni le distanze

– Fornire i dettagli di contatto

IL TESTO IN TEDESCO

Die Arbeit TWINKS aus den 1990er Jahren ist in erfrischter Form

im Rahmen von Curated by… in der Galerie RAUM MIT LICHT zu sehen.

Für wichtige Infos und Fotos bitte weiter scrollen.

Am Samstag, 5.9. wird Andrea van der Straeten von 13:30 – ca 16:00 in der Galerie sein und sich

über Interesse und Möglichkeiten zum Gespräch freuen.

You are cordially invited to the opening of the curated by exhibition

HYBRID

Unknown Identities

curated by Heidrun Rosenberg

with Iris Andraschek, Sarah Bogner, Max Landegren, Alban Muja, Roman Pfeffer & Markus Hofer, Andrea van der Straeten, Rini Tandon and Josef Zekoff

Opening: Saturday, September 5, 11AM – 7PM

Sunday, September 6, 12 – 5PM

Exhibition: 08.09. – 26.09. 2020

Kaiserstrasse 32, 1070 Wien

HYBRID Unknown Identities in the Raum mit Licht gallery presents eight artistic positions from Austria, Sweden and Kosovo.

In free correspondence with the three thematic fields of hybrid nature (Iris Andraschek, Andrea van der Straeten), hybrid body (Sarah Bogner, Max Landegren, Roman Pfeffer, Josef Zekoff) and hybrid mind (Alban Muja, Rini Tandon), using various media artists deal with the problem of insoluble ambiguity, ranging from questions of evolution to discourses on identity projections in societies undergoing transformation.

Curator Heidrun Rosenberg (* 1963) studied dance, art history, classical archaeology and history in Munich, Berlin and Düsseldorf. She was a scholarship holder of the Gerda Henkel Foundation. In addition to teaching assignments at the Universities of Freiburg and Vienna, she has worked on exhibition concepts in various institutions. These included the realisation of the exhibition Kunst als Grenzbeschreitung: John Cage und die Moderne (Neue Pinakothek, Munich 1991), as well as the curating of the anniversary exhibition: Wien 1365 – eine Universität entsteht, with interventions by contemporary artists (State Hall of the Austrian National Library, Vienna 2015). Recently, she has increasingly devoted herself to the modern and contemporary art scene in Austria and has, among others,published the book Rudolf Schönwald: Kunst im Kalten Krieg (2019).

BITTE BEACHTEN:

– MNS nicht vergessen

– auf Abstand achten

– Kontaktdaten angeben

